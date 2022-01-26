Bristol leaders exploring upgrades to Steele Creek

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders are looking into improvements at Steele Creek Park which may include using the golf course for camping.

City officials are reviewing several recommendations presented by a consulting group.

“These might include taking the golf course and upgrading that to an area for camping, to possibly expanding the existing trail system, adding new areas for environmental education, or even incorporating entirely new elements like a BMX track at Rooster Front Park that could capture a completely new segment of visitors to our market,” said John Luttrell, the city’s director of community relations.

The idea of repurposing the golf course comes after the city invited the public to take a survey asking them what improvements they would like to see.

No decisions have been made yet by the City Council.