BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 100-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls.

According to Mayor Anthony Farnum, city leaders transferred the land in lot 15 to KM-Bristol Hotel LLC, and groundbreaking is slated for early 2023.

City leaders expect the hotel to open in 2024.

“We are excited about the continued growth at The Falls in Bristol, VA,” Farnum said in a written statement. “With the recent developments of Amazon, FedEx, The Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, it’s clear that Bristol is a great place to visit, eat, shop and live.

“We welcome this new hotel investment in our City and we are excited about more things to come.”

According to its website, Richmond-based KM Hotels manages properties from the four largest hotel chains in the world in several East Coast and inland states. Properties include Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites, Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Residence Inn.