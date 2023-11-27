BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Christmas arrived early at the Stateline in Bristol.

Residents gathered in downtown Bristol Sunday evening for the 43rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

“It’s a tradition,” said attendee Paul Conco. “It’s nice to see all the people gather.”

This year’s event started off with a new addition to the event. Believe in Bristol announced that the evening would kick off with a Winter Carnival.

The event offered hot cocoa, cotton candy, carnival style games and activities, as well as goodies for children to take home with them.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy just a longer and more festive event,” said Maggie Elliott, Believe in Bristol’s Executive Director.

Spread throughout downtown Bristol were trees sponsored by local businesses and organizations as part of the Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree Village. The village is only in it’s second year, but Elliot said the number of participants doubled this season.

“We only had 30 trees last year,” Elliott. “We’ve grown it to 60 trees at three locations in downtown Bristol. “It just adds an amazing element for people to enjoy throughout the entire holiday season.”

For the last 42 years, the cities lit a Norwegian Spruce tree in the middle of downtown. But this year, a 15-year-old Douglas Fir got it’s moment to shine.

“It’s beautiful and amazing,” said Elliott. “People are like, ‘I didn’t even realize it was that big.’ So we’re excited for it to be lit up.”

People waited with anticipation throughout the evening to see the Douglas fir light up.

“We really wanted to see the Christmas Tree,” said attendee Macy Roberts.

Despite the rainy weather, city residents weren’t deterred from showing up to the decades old tradition.

“It’s really big, and I like seeing all the pretty lights on it,” said Roberts.

The night ended with a performance by the band “Santa and the Sleigh Boys!”

The cities will host their Christmas Parade on December 7.