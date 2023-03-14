BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Federal Rail Administration has approved Virginia’s statewide rail plan, which includes Bristol, according to a local lawmaker.

Sen. Todd Pillion said the Commonwealth’s plan includes an effort to secure federal funding to expand passenger rail service to Bristol.

The Federal Rail Administration approved the statewide rail plan this week, Pillion said.

The lawmaker said he has been working with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to develop passenger rail service from Washington D.C. to Bristol.

Plans are underway to expand the existing passenger rail service between Washington D.C. and Roanoke to the New River Valley in 2026, with future expansion through Bristol, Pillion said.

Virginia officials are working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) on a potential terminus beyond Bristol.