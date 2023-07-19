BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Hotel is up against other resorts and inns from across the country for the title of the Best Pet-Friendly Hotel.

The USA Today Readers’ Choice Award allows voters to cast a vote for their favorite hotel once per day until noon on Aug. 14. USA Today will announce the winner on Aug. 25.

In a release, The Bristol Hotel said it operates under the belief that “pets are part of the family” and has striven to be a “retreat not just for humans but for their four-legged friends, too.”

Guests at the hotel can have two pets with them during their stay, and all rooms at The Bristol Hotel are pet-friendly. The hotel also offers a “Pamper Your Pup” package that includes several pet amenities like a plush bed, water and food bowls for the room and leashes that can be borrowed while exploring Bristol, Virginia.

“Guests traveling with pets in tow are always welcome at The Bristol Hotel. Our staff loves to see the joy that pets bring their owners, especially during a trip,” Sean Copley, general manager at The Bristol Hotel, stated in the release. “This nomination, coming on the cusp of our five-year anniversary, means a lot; and we really hope to win!”

The Bristol Hotel is up against other hotels like The Peabody in Memphis, Pasea Hotel & Spa in California and The Plaza in New York City. As of 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, The Bristol Hotel had the eighth most votes on the USA Today leaderboard.