Bristol hosts annual Christmas tree lighting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — People braved the cold weather for the annual downtown Bristol Christmas tree lighting Monday night.

Christmas music filled the air and the Tennessee High School band made an appearance for the lighting ceremony at Cumberland Square.

“We wanted, of course, to see the lighting of the Christmas trees, we also have three of the members of the Tennessee High School band that we want to come see play as well as the tree lighting ceremony and join in the festivities,” said Eric Waldorf, who is new to the area and attended the tree lighting for the first time.

Hot chocolate and candles were handed out during the event.