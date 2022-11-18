BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charles Lawson volunteered at the Bristol Regional Medical Center to bring music and relief to what some may consider a stressful environment.

Lawson serenaded patients, families, team members and medical staff with the piano in the facility’s lobby for seven years, often making appearances five days a week.

“He filled this lobby with the most incredible music that really touched our patients and families but also our team members and medical staff,” said Bristol Regional Medical Center Vice President and COO Chris Miller. “Obviously, health care doesn’t just happen inside the walls of hospital rooms and operating rooms and emergency rooms. It’s bigger than that.”

Photo: WJHL

Over the course of his tenure as the hospital’s very own Piano Man, Lawson served over 3,000 volunteer hours to soothe patrons with relaxing tunes, and the music often extended past the walls of the hospital — straight into the hearts of those who had the opportunity to hear it.

Last week, the 93-year-old passed away.

Hospital leaders hosted an honorary ceremony on Friday for the man who dedicated his life to sharing his musical talent as an act of service.

According to an obituary for Lawson at Oakley-Cook, Lawson used his love for music to serve not only those at Bristol Regional but also his church community. He was the choir director at Gate City United Methodist Church and was most recently the choir director and organist at Anderson Street United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane “Janie” Lawson. The couple had been co-owners of the former Lawson Music Center in Bristol.