Bristol home heavily damaged in Wednesday evening fire

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A house on Marion Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee suffered fire damage on Wednesday night.

According to Battalion Chief Alan Howard, the single-story home was heavily damaged after firefighters worked for about three hours to clear the scene.

There were no injuries and the Red Cross was called to assist the family.

According to Howard, the last units left the scene around 11:05 p.m. after the fire was contained.

Sixteen firefighters from the Bristol, Tennessee Fire Department responded to the fire.

