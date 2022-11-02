BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A health center in Bristol, Tennessee is set for a dental expansion following a $400,000 donation.

The donation to Healing Hands Health Center came from J.D. and Lorraine Nicewonder.

The health center says that it will use the money to increase the number of dental operatiores from 9 to 13. They say this will increase the amount of patients they see by 25%.

“8 out of 10 people who ask us for help are asking for dental help. We serve all of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, so there is a lot of uninsured people in this region. So adding 4 more dental operatories will help us serve more people in need,” said Helen Scott.

The center says they hope to have construction completed by the end of Jan. 2023.