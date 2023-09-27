BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tennessee and Greene County will each receive more than $10,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

A release from the DOJ states Bristol will receive $11,487 and Greene County will receive $14,364 through the department’s Office of Justice Programs funding.

The Office of Justice Programs aids communities through grants, training and technical assistance to better deter and prevent crime. The office aims to improve criminal and juvenile justice systems nationwide.

On Tuesday, the DOJ announced the City of Kingsport and Washington County, Tennessee would also receive similar grant funding.