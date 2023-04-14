BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The cities of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia announced a $300,000 settlement of a federal lawsuit surrounding Bristol, Virginia’s quarry landfill on Friday, bringing a months-long legal battle between the twin cities to a close.

According to a press release from both parties, a consent order that drops all allegations surrounding the landfill will be presented to both city councils on Monday, April 17. The agreement requires multiple steps from Bristol, Virginia:

Bristol, Va. will make a one-time payment of $300,000 to Bristol, Tenn.;

No additional trash or other waste will be added to the Quarry Landfill;

Bristol, Va. must obtain Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) approval to close the landfill;

and Bristol, Va. must continually monitor air quality until a cover has been placed over the landfill;

Air monitors must test for several chemicals, including; Hydrogen Sulfide Total reduced Sulfur Volatile organic compounds

Air monitoring results must be regularly made available to the public.

“Both Bristols are pleased to bring an end to the lawsuit by finding common ground to move the entire Bristol community forward,” the release said. “And believe that this is an important step towards rebuilding trust and cooperation among their combined community.”