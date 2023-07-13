BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – First responders in Bristol, Tennessee will conduct training exercises at Tennessee High School in late July.

According to a release from the city, training will be conducted from 2-10 p.m. each day at the school from July 26-28.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Bristol Tennessee Fire Department and other nearby agencies will be participating in the exercises.

City officials said that Bristol residents may see a heavy police and emergency presence at the school while training is underway. However, there is no need for concern, the release states.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.