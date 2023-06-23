BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police officers and firefighters in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia are competing Friday to see who can get the most blood donated.

The Battle of the Badges is being held in the parking lot of the Bristol Tennessee City Hall from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Anyone from the public who donates blood can credit any of the following agencies for their donation:

Bristol Tennessee Fire Department

Bristol Tennessee Police Department

Bristol Virginia Fire Department

Bristol Virginia Police Department

Donors at the Battle of the Badges receive a snack and a free t-shirt.

Whichever department receives the most credit for blood donations wins bragging rights and the joy of helping the Marsh Regional Blood Center.

Blood donated to Marsh Regional remains in the Tri-Cities area to help local patients.