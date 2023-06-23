BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police officers and firefighters in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia are competing Friday to see who can get the most blood donated.
The Battle of the Badges is being held in the parking lot of the Bristol Tennessee City Hall from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Anyone from the public who donates blood can credit any of the following agencies for their donation:
- Bristol Tennessee Fire Department
- Bristol Tennessee Police Department
- Bristol Virginia Fire Department
- Bristol Virginia Police Department
Donors at the Battle of the Badges receive a snack and a free t-shirt.
Whichever department receives the most credit for blood donations wins bragging rights and the joy of helping the Marsh Regional Blood Center.
Blood donated to Marsh Regional remains in the Tri-Cities area to help local patients.