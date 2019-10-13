Bristol firefighters celebrate ‘Fire Prevention Week’

BRISTOL (WJHL) — To commemorate fire prevention week, firefighters in Bristol invited people to climb inside the city’s state-of-the-art firefighting equipment on Saturday.

This year’s theme was “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape!”

The free event had children’s activities, opportunities to dress like firefighter, giveaways and chance to meet “Sparky.”

Fire Prevention Week started in the 1920s to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire.

It is now celebrated nationwide to educate the public about small important steps people can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.