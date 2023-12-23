JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following months of hospital stays and medical attention, River Hefflin is home and ready to celebrate Christmas.

River has been in and out of the hospital since October due to complications from an E. coli outbreak at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

On Saturday, the Hefflin family took professional photos with London Vine Studios as a way to celebrate having River home for the Holidays.

“We are doing this photo shoot today to celebrate the overcoming victory that we have seen,” said Deirdre Hefflin, River’s mother.

Hefflin said River being home for the Holidays was something they weren’t sure would be a reality.

“There were times where we thought we were going to still be in the hospital at this point, even through the new year,” Hefflin said. “So we’re definitely thankful that that was part of God’s plan and that we got here.”

Hefflin said the photos are also a way to celebrate the fact that River will become a big brother in just a few months.