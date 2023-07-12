BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A company is expanding in Bristol and creating 58 jobs at a site where NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership recently installed a rail site with the help of a $1 million state grant.

Tennessee Economic and Community Development (ECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter was on hand Wednesday for the announcement at Bristol’s Partnership Park II, where Seaman Corp. will build a new 350,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center.

Wooster, Ohio-based Seaman will employ more than 170 people at four sites in Sullivan County after the project is complete. The company produces industrial coated fabrics and textiles. The new facility will help it meet demand in the roofing, architectural, military and industrial sectors and also adds a new line of hot metal coating equipment.

“This is an exciting venture for Seaman Corp and a great opportunity to further our commitment

to the Bristol community,” Seaman CEO Jeff Swartz said in a news release. “We are proud of our partnership with the State of Tennessee and Sullivan County and glad to have the support of Governor Lee and Commissioner McWhorter as we expand our business.”

NETWORKS CEO Clay Walker told News Channel 11 Seaman is investing close to $40 million in the new building, which is occupying 38 acres at the park. He said Seamans looked at dozens of sites before choosing Partnership Park, where they’ll work with Norfolk Southern to complete the rail site, which has been flat and set to rail grade.

McWhorter’s boss, Gov. Bill Lee, called Tennessee “the best state in the nation for companies to expand and succeed.”

McWhorter spoke of Seaman’s 75-year history in its sector and said he was proud the privately held company had put its trust in Tennessee.

“Bristol is centrally located in the Southeast with access to two-year, four-year and technical institutions, all of which will support Seaman Corp’s expansion and future growth,” McWhorter said.