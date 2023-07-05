BRISTOL, Tenn./VA. (WJHL) – Believe in Bristol hosted the Twin City’s annual Star Spangled July Fourth Celebration where a parade going down State Street kicked off the festivities on Tuesday.

“Fourth of July is obviously that natural celebration that people want to come downtown and really enjoy the all-American holiday,” said Maggie Elliott, Believe in Bristol Executive Director. “And so Believe in Bristol is happy to work with our cities to be able to bring this amazing event to the community.”

Elliott said Believe in Bristol makes sure to honor veterans during the celebration.

“The veterans and everyone who serves on our behalf, is the reason that we’re able to celebrate this wonderful holiday,” said Elliott. “So, it’s really important for us to always have that veterans salute as part of our programming.”

Mother and son, Jen and Oscar Partica, along with their family moved to Bristol, Virginia from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania a few years ago. This is their third time attending the Bristol Fourth of July celebration.

“We think that understanding our country’s history is important, knowing where we come from, what everyone has done to get us to the point where we are right now,” said Jen Partica.

“And, so we just want to acknowledge that and celebrate it. I like celebrating things. So, here we are having a fun little birthday party for America.”

The festivities continued in Anderson Park where vendors, games, food and live music kept the crowds entertained. The Partica family loves all those aspects of being a part of the Bristol community.

“Oscar loves the food,” said Jen Partica. “I love the music. There is no place with live music like Bristol. Just amazing musicians and music, all types of music. And the crowd knows good music in Bristol. So, it’s good to see a show here.”

The Border Bash concert series also took place during the event with Fritz & Co. and Scythian performing.

The celebration ended with fireworks visible from the park.