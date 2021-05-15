Bristol community members gather in support of Asian American Pacific Islanders

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – On Saturday, a demonstration was held under the Bristol sign with people speaking out against hate aimed at the American Asian and Pacific Islander community.

Demonstrators called for kindness and unity after recent months when Asian and Pacific Islander Americans became the target of both verbal and physical hate.

The gathering was sponsored by the Sullivan County Democratic Party in partnership with Community Concerned Citizens of Bristol, Virginia.

Organizers and those in attendance said they just want the hate against everyone to stop.

“I don’t see why we can’t do this as a country and just stop the rhetoric that’s so hate-filled,” Chairperson of Sullivan County Democratic Party Susan Whitlow said. “I’m not the enemy, however you voted, you’re not my enemy.”