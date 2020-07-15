Bristol community members eager to host race fans, remain cautious amid COVID-19 pandemic

BRISTOL (WJHL) – As race fans flock to the Twin Cities for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, businesses and community members told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that they are eager to host visitors, but remain cautious of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down and hurt many businesses, Bristol business owners say the influx in foot-traffic due to the race will be welcome.

Race fans are filling the booths near Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/Lfx5Iopxqm — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 15, 2020

“It’s great. The last few months has been really hard as far as a small business,” Co-owner of Me Me’s Diner, Jessica Mitchell told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “It has picked up a little bit, not like it has in the last couple of years. The last couple of years like race time, the festival, everything, like that brings in a lot of new people. This year’s been a little bit slow. We were prepared for everything and it was about half of what we usually would do.”

Me Me’s Diner has been open on State Street for almost two years, and Mitchell said her staff is taking every precaution necessary in anticipation of more customers.

“Every morning, every evening we clean. We clean the menus, we sanitize, we change gloves a million times. We went through more gloves in the last four months that we have in two years probably,” she said.

Traffic is beginning to back up her Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of the All-Star Race tonight @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/OHFA0o40UK — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 15, 2020

Some are ecstatic that visitors are coming to Bristol, others are upset. Mitchell said she is neutral.

“I just feel like we’re neutral. Of course we want the business, we’re being as safe as we can. I mean, we’re just trying to make it, that’s it, we’re just trying to make it,” she said.

Further down State Street, race fans return to a local favorite – the Old Lighthouse Diner.

Moriah Miller said the diner is family-owned and has been serving race fans for nearly a decade.

“I’m personally very excited about it, I think it’s going to be very good for the community, especially because of the fact that we kind of missed out with the spring race,” she said. “We have had a lot in from out of town, a couple of them were in yesterday, but for the most part this morning, we had people from Florida and New York and Pennsylvania and Indiana and it’s just, it’s nice to see people coming into Bristol still, and not being scared of everything that’s going on right now in our country.”

Though many Bristol community members told News Channel 11 that they are cautious over the incoming of out-of-towners during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Richard Ruhlen said he does not think that 30,000 race fans will have a great impact on the Tri-Cities community.

“Well, they’re only here for a short time and as long as, I gather that they’re trying to do social distancing and mask-wearing when they’re in crowds and I don’t think it’ll have a huge impact,” he said.

He added that mask mandates and social distancing requirements in local businesses should help curb the spread of COVID-19 in our region.

“There’s not a whole lot of interaction between the racers, race people and the locals, really, other than in businesses and that’s already pretty much covered by the regulations. It don’t really see it having – since it is such a short-term thing – as being, having a big impact,” Ruhlen said. “We don’t have beaches here where people are going to swim without masks and, pretty much, the bars are shut down so that’ll probably eliminate a lot of stuff. I don’t see it as being a problem for people to come here for a week.”

Businesses and community members told News Channel 11 that mask mandates of both the Tennessee and Virginia side of Bristol should help limit the spread of the virus from visitors during the All-Star Race.

