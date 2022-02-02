Bristol community honored MLK Tuesday night

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Community members joined together for a candlelight ceremony in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Baptist minister and leading voice during the civil rights movement who was assassinated when he was 39 years old.

The ceremony held at Lee Street Baptist Church aimed to remind the community that there is still work to be done regarding racism in the United States.

Rev. Jacqueline Nophlin told News Channel 11 that she believes it is important to remember this history and for children to be aware of it.

“I think that we need to communicate more,” Nophlin said. “We need to talk more with one another; we need to get to know our neighbor, and we need to teach our children, too, about the history and the reason why the animosity is going on.”

The event, originally scheduled for MLK Day in January, was pushed back due to inclement weather throughout the region.