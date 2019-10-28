Bristol community fighting suicide stigma with 2nd annual “Out of the Darkness” walk

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – As suicide rates across the country have continued to rise in recent years, people nationwide are working to help end the stigma that surrounds asking for help.

That includes right here in the Tri-Cities, where the Bristol community is coming together to host the second annual “Out of the Darkness” walk to fight suicide.

They hope to bring a message of hope to anyone in the community who may be struggling with mental health, letting them know they are not alone.

The event will also connect the community to important resources that are available to those who may be struggling.

The event is taking place Saturday, Nov. 2 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, VA. Registration is free and begins at 10 a.m. with the walk starting at 11 a.m.

Registration is also available online. For more information call (254) 220-9741.

The Virginia State Police are also involved and hope to bring awareness to the need for mental health services and resources for first responders and veterans.

One group VSP Trooper Adam Blevins helped start, Save the Next, hopes to help those groups tackle the stigma surrounding seeking help.