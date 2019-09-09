Bristol collecting donations for Arby’s Classic school from Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Arby’s Classic leaders announced Sunday they’re collecting donations for the Tabernacle Baptist Academy in Freeport, Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

The Tennessee High and Arby’s Classic Community is purchasing needed items like computers, bottled water, electrical items and more to help rebuild the school and students and teachers’ homes.

The Tabernacle Baptist Falcons have been playing in the Arby’s Classic for years, a press release noted.

Here’s how you can help the school and donate. You can donate via check made payable to:

Tabernacle Baptist Academy Fundraising Account; Put in Memo: “For Deposit Only”

Mail check to:

First Bank & Trust Company

​​ 38 East Valley Drive

Bristol, VA 24201

Or you can donate via ACH Transfer through your online banking by entering the account and routing number listed below.

Account Number: 30396667

Routing Number: 051404464

If your institution requires a Payee’s name, please enter: “VBC Tabernacle Baptist Academy”

The donations will be delivered via truck to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to meet the Tabernacle group for the items to be picked up.