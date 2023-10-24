BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Registration for Downtown Bristol’s Christmas Tree Village has opened, Believe in Bristol announced on Tuesday.

The 2023 display will take place from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3 at Cumberland Square, Downtown Center and Anderson Park. The Christmas Tree Village will feature over 50 holiday trees decorated by local businesses, individuals and non-profit organizations.

Each entry will be provided a 6’-7’ anchored live tree, warm white light strands to light the tree and an identification sign to be placed at the base of the tree. Ornaments and decor are up to the participants.

The People’s Choice award will be chosen by guests and announced at the end of the event on Jan. 2.

A community Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place Sunday, Nov. 26 to kick off the lighted tree experiences and the downtown holiday streetscape.

To register, click here. For more information, call 423-573-2201 or email info@believeinbristol.org.