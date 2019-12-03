Bristol Christmas tree lighting draws crowds even in cold weather

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Twin Cities ushered in the holiday season Monday night in a bitterly cold Downtown Bristol.

The annual Christmas tree lighting happened at Cumberland Square Park.

“It’s a great community event,” said Believe in Bristol Executive Director Maggie Elliott. “It’s freezing cold out here, but we’re happy to kick off the holiday season here in Bristol.”

The two cities showcased the site’s nearly 50-foot Norwegian Spruce and its younger counterpart, a 25-foot Douglas Fir decorated with thousands of lights.

The Virginia High School Band performed at the event, hosting a sing-a-long Christmas concert.

“Special thank you to our sponsor tonight, which is the Bristol Hotel, and we have Emmanual Episcopal who provided our refreshments tonight, and we’re very very lucky to have such great community partners to help us pull this off,” Elliott said.

This year marked the 39th year that both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee have come together for the tree lighting ceremony.