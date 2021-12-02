Bristol Christmas parade fills streets with holiday spirit

BRISTOL, Tenn/Va. (WJHL) – The streets of both Bristol, Va, and Bristol, Tenn. were filled with Christmas spirit tonight as the Christmas parade strolled through.

On Thursday night the highly anticipated Bristol Christmas parade returned to State Street after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Many attendees were thankful for the return.

2021 Bristol Christmas parade (Photo: WJHL)

2021 Bristol Christmas parade (Photo: WJHL)

2021 Bristol Christmas parade (Photo: WJHL)

“I think it’s a big deal, that we can get back out and enjoy the outdoors and activities and things like the parade in the Christmas season and lift the spirits back up and it kinda gives everybody a little hope again,” said parade spectator Ben Dement.

Organizers of the parade said that they had more than 150 entries into this year’s parade.