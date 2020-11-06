Bristol Christmas Parade canceled; 4,000 households to be provided with vouchers for Speedway in Lights

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that the annual Christmas parade would be canceled in 2020, but an alternative was quickly provided.

Bristol Chamber of Commerce President Beth Rhinehart said during a news conference that the chamber realized during planning there was not a safe way to host the Christmas parade during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhinehart said the chamber wanted to provide another way for families in the Bristol area to experience a Christmas celebration.

The chamber reached out to Bristol Motor Speedways, Speedway Children’s Charities and Food City about finding a way to let children experience Speedway in Lights.

Rhinehart said the drive-thru lights event was the perfect alternative, since families are isolated in their own vehicles as they enjoy the decorations.

Around 4,000 households with children enrolled in Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Bristol Virginia Public Schools and the eastern zone of Sullivan County Public Schools will be provided with vouchers to attend Speedway in Lights this season.

The vouchers will be valid Thursday-Sunday throughout Speedway in Lights’ duration, from November 13-January 2.

Food City President and CEO Steve Smith and BMS Executive Vice-President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell also spoke at the press conference and supported the alternative.

The vouchers were provided through sponsorship by Food City and BMS so as to not take away funds raised for agencies by Speedway Children’s Charities.

Executive Director of the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities Claudia Byrd spoke in a video played at the conference and thanked Food City, the chamber and BMS for their partnership in allowing children to experience the lights.

You can watch the full press conference below: