Bristol child dies in accidental shooting

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a child has died after an accidental shooting.

Bristol, Tennessee police responded to the Bristol Regional Medical Center on Saturday to a report of a gunshot wound involving a child.

Police say the child, who was younger than two years old, was pronounced dead before officers arrived.

Investigators believe the child was struck after a gun was accidentally discharged by a four-year-old sibling at a residence on Meadowview Road.

Police say the parents were home at the time of the shooting and transported the child to the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

