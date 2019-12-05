Bristol Chamber of Commerce anticipating record-high attendance at Christmas parade

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Chamber of Commerce is expecting attendance at this year’s Christmas parade to shock and amaze with the help of the Budweiser Clydesdales.

“This year is super exciting for us as the Budweiser Clydesdales, the world-famous, are going to be helping to lead off the parade tonight at 7 o’clock on State Street downtown,” said Amy Shuttle of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

Shuttle told News Channel 11 that there has been high interest in the parade this year, with multiple people calling the chamber of commerce to ask when they could see the Clydesdales and where they would be.

According to Shuttle, the chamber of commerce has also received interest from families in West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina who have claimed they will be traveling to Bristol’s parade to kick off their holiday season.

While leading the parade down State Street, half of the horses will be in one state, while the rest are in another.

“Four of the horses in the hitch will be in Virginia and four will be in Tennessee as they’re leading the Budweiser wagon down the parade,” Shuttle said.

In previous years, attendance has fluctuated between 8,000 to 10,000 people, but the chamber is expecting far more this year.

“We’re anticipating that high-end number of 10,000 to be blown out of the water this year,” Shuttle said.