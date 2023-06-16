BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After posting some of its best revenues from slots and table games to date in April, the Bristol Casino saw a slight dip in May.

The Virginia Gaming Commission reported that the casino had a total adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of $12,926,089 in May, down from $14,040,790 in April. Earnings from slot machines made up the vast majority of that total AGR, contributing $11,009,426.

Table games contributed significantly less with a May total of $1,916,663.

The gaming commission reports the Bristol Casino features 921 slot machines and 29 table games that contribute to the AGR.

The AGR represents the Bristol Casino’s earnings after paying out winnings.

The May revenue from the casino also translated to $775,565 for the “Southwest Virginia Regional Improvement Commission” (RIC). The RIC funds public sector efforts in the casino’s 14 localities, which include 12 Southwest Virginia counties and the cities of Norton and Bristol.