BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A month after its lowest month for revenues, Bristol’s casino bounced back strong in December with its highest monthly revenue since it opened in July 2022.

The casino’s “adjusted gross revenue” (AGR) of $14,924,860 was a hair ahead of the previous high set in December 2022 according to a Virginia Lottery release. It was almost $3 million more than November’s total, which was partly impacted by a one-day closure to fix damaged equipment. AGR is the amount of gross revenue remaining after a casino pays out winnings.

The casino took in $12.2 million from slot machines and $2.7 million from table games.

The big month resulted in an $895,492 payout to the “Regional Improvement Commission” (RIC) representing more than a dozen Southwest Virginia local governments. The casino is taxed at 18% and one-third of that amount goes to the RIC. According to the legislation that enabled the casino to open and operate, local governments that are part of the RIC must use those funds to improve transportation, education and public safety.

The RIC governments include the counties of Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Russell, Washington, Smyth, Tazewell, Grayson, Bland and Wythe along with the cities of Bristol and Norton. The funds are split evenly among the 14 local governments rather than on a population-adjusted basis.

To date, those funds now total more than $14.2 million.