BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol’s casino posted its lowest-ever monthly revenues in November, adding to a string of three consecutive months with lower-than-normal revenues.

A release from the Virginia Lottery, which oversees casino gaming in the Commonwealth, shows the casino operated by Hard Rock posted total “adjusted gross revenue” (AGR) of $12,097,697 in November. AGR is the amount of gross revenue remaining after a casino pays out winnings.

The totals came from $10.1 million in slot machine AGR and $1.9 million in revenue from the more expensive table games.

The total comes after AGR totals of $12.7 million in both September and October. The September through November total AGR in 2023 was $37,493,671, which is 8.8% lower than the $41.1 million collected in the same three months of 2022. The casino opened in July 2022.

The past three months have seen lower revenues at the Bristol Casino compared to the operation’s first year. (Photo: WJHL)

Even so, the performance in November meant another $725,862 for the “Regional Improvement Commission” (RIC) representing more than a dozen Southwest Virginia local governments. The casino is taxed at 18% and one-third of that amount goes to the RIC. According to the legislation that enabled the casino to open and operate, local governments that are part of the RIC must use those funds to improve transportation, education and public safety.

The casino, which is scheduled to move into a permanent location next summer, averaged a monthly $13.7 million during its first 13 full months of operation (through August). The average for the past three months of $12.5 million is 8.9% lower than that.

In addition to the cities of Bristol and Norton, the RIC governments include the counties of Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Russell, Washington, Smyth, Tazewell, Grayson, Bland and Wythe. The funds are split evenly among the 14 local governments rather than on a population-adjusted basis.

To date, those funds now total more than $13.3 million.