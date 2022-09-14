BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With NASCAR returning to Bristol Motor Speedway this week, it will mark the first race week since the opening of the temporary Bristol Casino.

As fans flock to the speedway, the casino offers even more entertainment options on top of the on-track action to those visiting from out of town.

“We have slots and table games. We a non-smoking facility. People can play craps and roulette,” said Allie Evangelista, president of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol.

The Bristol Casino is located in the former Bristol Mall, just across the state line in Bristol, Virginia. It will be the future location of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol.

Speedway officials say the casino adds a new dimension to the race weekend experience.

“One of the things that we have been missing, are things like this that are fun,” said Chipper Harvey, Bristol Motor Speedway’s vice president of corporate sales.

Hard Rock’s mobile sports betting app, named Hard Rock Sportsbook, is now live in both Tennessee and Virginia. Bets can even be placed at the speedway through the app.

“They can wager on the races whether they are in Tennessee or Virginia or they can come on property, have a meal, have an experience listening to some live music and then bet at our retail sports book,” Evangelista said.

Sports betting could be a game-changer for the track, opening up plenty of options for fans, according to Harvey.

“What’s the next caution that’s going to happen? How many laps is someone going to lead? There’s just so many parlay bets that you can gamble with,” Harvey said.

The casino also has big potential for attracting out-of-town race fans. Among fall race ticket holders, 60% come from more than four hours away.

Soon, fans will have the opportunity to stay for more than just the races.

“In the future, when we have the permanent facility, people will add to their stay to spend some time at Bristol Casino and then the Hard Rock property,” Evangelista said.

Hard Rock will have a booth at the speedway’s midway with prizes and more information.