BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino presented checks to the Bristol Fire Department and Feeding Southwest Virginia, putting the casino’s total contributions since opening at more than half a million dollars, according to casino leadership.

A release from the Bristol Casino states the Bristol Fire Department was presented with a check for $4,098.98 from ticket boxes on the casino floor in July and August, and Feeding Southwest Virginia was given $16,290.25 from the Team Member Dining Room at the casino in August.

The casino reports those two donations put its total donations to local non-profits at $500,302.80 since it opened in July 2022.

“It is humbling to know that Hard Rock has donated over $500,000 to benefit local non-profits in the region,” Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, stated in the release. “We are honored that more than $185,000 of these contributions came from our Team Members. Our donations have benefited non-profits that help residents meet a wide variety of important needs.”