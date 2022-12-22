BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One lucky Bristol Casino employee won a new car Thursday.

Hard Rock held a drawing to give away a new Toyota Camry to one team member.

The winner: Laura Guillot.

“I never win anything so I was surprised,” Guillot said. “I’m speechless so I don’t know. It just still doesn’t seem real. I would have been just as happy if it was one of my team members.”

Guillot and her husband have worked for Hard Rock for 12 years. They transferred to Bristol because they have always wanted to live in Tennessee.