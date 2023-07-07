BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock opened its temporary Bristol Casino on July 8, 2022. With construction underway on the permanent casino and resort, the business is spending its anniversary giving back to the community.

“It’s hard to believe,” Hard Rock Bristol President Allie Evangelista said. “It’s been a year since we opened the doors to all guests in the communities.”

In the year of business, Hard Rock leaders say they have paid around $28 million in taxes, with around $9.4 million staying within the 12 municipalities, including the city of Bristol. They have also been focusing on giving back to the community by sponsoring events and donating to nonprofit organizations.

“To date we have approximately $485,000 donated and $155,000 of that money was donated directly from our 600 team members,” said Evangelista.

To commemorate one year of business in Bristol, Hard Rock is hosting a weekend celebration.

Friday’s festivities included a t-shirt giveaway.

On Saturday, a $100K Anniversary Drawing will take place. Every hour between noon and 9 p.m., three guests will be drawn to win $2,500 in free slot or table play. One winner will be drawn to win $25,000 at 10 pm.

From 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, live music will be played.

Construction of the permanent casino is anticipated to be complete summer of 2024.

Evangelista says not a lot of work can be seen yet, but a lot is being accomplished.

“A lot of work is being done underground,” said Evangelista. “Foundation and things such as the demolition of the areas that we’re not using, or even some of the areas that we are using as we connect to the mall.”

