BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol Hard Rock Casino’s table game revenues returned to normal levels in April, a month after posting their lowest total since the casino opened last July.

The Virginia Gaming Commission reported $2,794,072 in “adjusted gross revenue” (AGR) for table games in April, along with an AGR of $11,291,718 from slot machines. The total AGR of $14,040,790 was the highest monthly amount since December 2022.

Those figures, which represent the casino’s revenue after it paid out winnings, translated into $842,447 for the “Southwest Virginia Regional Improvement Commission” (RIC). That was a third of the total 18% tax on AGR, which came out to $2,527,342 in April.

The RIC provides the most direct local tax benefit from the casino’s establishment. It is funding several public-sector efforts in 14 localities (12 counties and the cities of Norton and Bristol) across Southwest Virginia.

Since the casino opened July 8, 2022, it has produced a total of $7.9 million in RIC funds through the end of April. Its average daily AGR since opening is $461,236, which is slightly less than April’s average of $468,026.

The casino is still operating out of its temporary location at the former Bristol Mall and currently operates 888 slot machines and 29 table games. A 300,000-square-foot hotel and casino that will feature 1,300 slots and 50 table games is set to open in mid-2024.