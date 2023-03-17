BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino has announced the expansion of several gaming options, including new slot machines and tables.
On Friday, the casino announced guests will have access to a new total of 890 slots and 29 table games. The following list of new features was provided by the casino:
-Two new Blackjack tables to High Limit
-Blackjack table and Mississippi Stud table added to Non-Smoking area
-Eight new Dragon Link machines to High Limit
-20 new slot machines from Sega Sammy
The Bristol Casino also unveiled its new “Party Pit” space on Friday. The amenity will include four Blackjack tables and will be open Thursday-Sunday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.
The Virginia Lottery released the casino’s February revenue on Wednesday, revealing it brought in $13.7 million in the month.