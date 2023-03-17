BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino has announced the expansion of several gaming options, including new slot machines and tables.

On Friday, the casino announced guests will have access to a new total of 890 slots and 29 table games. The following list of new features was provided by the casino:

-Two new Blackjack tables to High Limit

-Blackjack table and Mississippi Stud table added to Non-Smoking area

-Eight new Dragon Link machines to High Limit

-20 new slot machines from Sega Sammy

Photo courtesy of the Bristol Casino

The Bristol Casino also unveiled its new “Party Pit” space on Friday. The amenity will include four Blackjack tables and will be open Thursday-Sunday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The Virginia Lottery released the casino’s February revenue on Wednesday, revealing it brought in $13.7 million in the month.