BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although a big crowd is expected for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, campgrounds around the track are looking bare as of Friday.

This weekend’s race is the first Spring race at Bristol without COVID restrictions since 2019. After two years of no or partial crowd capacity, a full grandstand is expected at the track Sunday night.

But Bill Gaines, owner of Bristol Campgrounds, said he is seeing fewer customers than the Spring race in 2019 and last year’s dirt race. In fact, it could be his lowest on record.

“We were probably in the 2 or 3 hundreds. We’re probably about 150 right now,” Gaines said. “Probably about the lowest number we’ve had since we first started back in the early 2000s.”

Gaines mainly attributed that to the NASCAR Cup Series main event taking place on Easter Sunday. He said many long-time customers told him they would rather spend Easter with family or at church than at the racetrack.

He said he would do more business if the race was moved to a different date.

“I think we’d had a much larger crowd if they’d had it on Saturday night as opposed to Easter Sunday,” Gaines said.

Scott Bredenberg and his family have camped at Bristol Campgrounds for over 15 years, coming to the races from North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

They’ve seen the campground when it had 2,000 or more vehicles in it, but said the wide open spaces are not a problem, and he wouldn’t let Easter stop a family tradition.

“We have a little bit more room to spread out for sure. But it’s still really nice to see all the fans out here,” Bredenberg said. “We’re here with family and friends. I actually asked my wife, I said Bristol’s on Easter weekend this year, do you want to come, and she’s like, oh no, but you guys can go.”

On the midway outside the track, diecast and racing merchandise vendors still expect the fans to come out on Easter Sunday, especially since the race is at night.

“This will be a late race on Sunday afternoon. I think it’s going to really not be a big effect. We’re expecting a large crowd if the rain will hold off,” said one diecast vendor.

The fan experience in Bristol has not returned to its pre-pandemic state.

Food City Race Night in downtown Bristol and the hauler parade, former marquee events, are not on this year’s schedule.

Gaines said bringing those back could be a way to get more people to stay the entire weekend.

“If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, and I think they need to go back to when they had the biggest numbers and look at what was working then,” Gaines said.

NASCAR’s experiment with dirt racing at the Cup level has been a hot topic among fans.

Gaines said he’s gained new customers this year excited about dirt racing, but he’s lost some traditionalists.

“We’ve got a lot of campers that have told us they won’t be here because they were here last year and they didn’t like NASCAR on dirt,” Gaines said.

He said high gas prices have also played a role in the low campground attendance this year.