BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Downtown businesses in Bristol are collaborating on Cinco de Mayo to host a themed bar and restaurant crawl.

A release from the community organization Believe in Bristol said both food and beverage special menus and prices are happening on May 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at participating businesses. The Cinco de Mayo Crawl is the kickoff event for Bristol’s First Friday series.

Participants can pick up a “crawl card” at any participating business and receive a sticker for each location they make a stop at. Each participant with at least six stickers can redeem their card for 10% off any infusion service at Healing Hydration, a partner and sponsor of the event, from May 5-7.

Several locations along the Cinco de Mayo Crawl will host live music throughout the night, according to the release.

Bristol restaurants and/or bars participating in the Cinco de Mayo Crawl and their special menu items are as follows:

Blackbird Bakery – Blackbird Bakery will offer a limited run of festive Cinco de Mayo Bachelor Button Cookies and festive Cinco de Mayo doughnuts.

Blended Pedaler – Blended Pedaler will feature a limited-time-only Cinco de Mayo-themed specialty bowl.

Bloom – Bloom will have Mahi Mahi Tacos, while supplies last, and Estrella Jalisco and margarita specials to enjoy.

Cascade Draft House – Cascade Draft House will host The Lazzzy Chicken food truck and will offer Mexican beer specials throughout the evening.

Michael Waltrip Brewing – Michael Waltrip Brewing will be releasing a new beer: “Vamanos Lime” and will also run margarita specials for the evening.

Pins & Friends – Pins & Friends will be introducing a new menu item: Pulled Pork Quesadillas, and will also be introducing a new Tequila Mule.

Southern Churn – Southern Churn will offer a limited run of Raspberry Jalapeno fudge and Margarita fudge.

State Street Brewing – State Street Brewing will offer Beerita specials all evening.

Stateline Bar & Grille – Stateline Bar and Grille will have margarita and Corona happy hour specials all night.

The Corner – The Corner will feature Taco and Quesadilla Combos, with specials on draft cervezas and margarita shooters all night.

Along with the food and drink crawl, numerous retail spots will offer extended business hours during the special Cinco de Mayo First Friday. “Misty Mountain Designs, Studio 6, Serendipity, Cheap Thrills Records, AR Workshop, Boho Collective and The Local Merchants will be staying open until 8 p.m,” the release states.

More information on Bristol’s Cinco de Mayo Crawl can be found at BelieveinBristol.org or by calling (423)-573-2201.