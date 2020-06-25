Bristol Business Park, Phipps Bend site County among eight statewide getting industrial site development grants

Hawkins County Industrial Development Board is receiving $100,000 in state grant money to conduct due diligence studies of Phipps Bend Industrial Park.

(WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services is receiving a $500,000 grant to grade and prepare a site at Bristol Business Park, Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) announced this morning.

Also in the region, the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board will receive $100,000 to conduct due diligence studies at Phipps Bend Industrial Park.

ECD has awarded more than 100 site development grants for nearly $35 million since 2016, including eight for a total of $2.3 million in today’s announcement. They are designed to help communities prepare sites for economic development projects.

“As we recruit new industry and support the growth of existing Tennessee companies, it is

critical for us to have a robust inventory of shovel-ready sites,” ECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said.

“The eight newest grants will enable these communities to prepare their sites and increase their ability to attract new jobs and private sector investment.”

An advisory committee including representatives from ECD, Austin Consulting, TVA, the state departments of environment and conservation and of transportation, and USDA Rural Development reviewed the applications.