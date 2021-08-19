Bristol Burnout fitness competition returning to the Last Great Colosseum

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The community can put its fitness skills to the test on Saturday for a good cause.

The third annual Bristol Burnout will launch from the South Building at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 21 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Fitness enthusiasts put their skills to the test by teaming up in groups of four and competing for victory — all while raising money to support Bristol Motor Speedway’s chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

Spectators are welcome to watch teams fight for first prize for $5 — this also includes access to fitness vendors, local food trucks and breweries.

The South Building is located just inside the South Entrance of the Speedway off of Volunteer Parkway.

To learn more about the event and prizes for competitors, click here.