BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – There will soon be a new home for baseball in Bristol.

The Bristol State Liners, the Twin Cities’ Appalachian League squad, is moving south into Tennessee at Whitetop Creek Park.

The City of Bristol, Tennessee and team officials broke ground on a new $7 million stadium at the park on Wednesday.

State Liners General Manager and Bristol, Tennessee Councilman Mahlon Luttrell said Bristol has more than 100 years of baseball history, and the new stadium should start the next chapter in style.

“We’re going to have expanded clubhouses, artificial turf, new lighting systems,” Luttrell said. “We hope [the fans are] going to really enjoy it.”

Bristol, Tennessee will pay for $5 million worth of the new stadium in a public-private partnership with Boyd Sports, the parent company of the State Liners.

Bristol, Tennessee Vice Mayor Mark Hutton said it’s a good deal for the city.

“For years to come, I think this place will be where a lot of folks will be bringing their families, helps with quality of life,” Hutton said. “We want to bring businesses here and they look for amenities. This is a great amenity. Baseball is America’s pastime. It’s just going to be a fantastic place. I believe that this is a top-notch investment for our city.”

It’s the first new stadium in the Appy League since Greeneville’s Pioneer Park.

The State Liners will move from Bristol, Virginia’s Boyce Cox Field, and Luttrell said it was a move that may have saved baseball in Bristol.

“We were at the point with Major League Baseball that if we were not able to produce a new and or very, very improved facility, then we run a high risk of losing baseball in Bristol forever,” Luttrell said.

With a new home stadium on the way, State Liners Director of Marketing Dave Rudd said both fans and players are excited about the new digs.

“I’ve been talking to some of the players that are eligible to come back next year and told them, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a new stadium. Why don’t you come back?'” Rudd said. “They’re all looking forward to that.”

The new stadium will have plenty of seating options for fans, including suites inside the dugouts.

Additionally, it’ll have shaded bleachers with seat-backs.

The stadium will also host Tennessee High baseball. City officials said they also see potential for events and youth baseball tournaments.

Hutton said some aspects of the stadium’s construction are out for bid and work will start in the next few weeks.

They plan to have the stadium ready by the start of the next Appy League season in the summer of 2024.