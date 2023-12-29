BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The developer of a Bristol hotel that partially collapsed during construction has appealed a demolition order issued by the city.

The structure, which was slated to be Holiday Inn, partially collapsed in September 2020.

After the structure was deemed unsafe, the city ordered its demolition last fall.

A city spokesperson said an appeal of the demolition order will be heard by the Board of Code Appeals during its Feb. 6 meeting.

A settlement was recently reached in a lawsuit filed by the developer against an insurance company.