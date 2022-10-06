BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Bass Pro Shop is hiring for this year’s holidays, and is hosting an event for those interested next week.

According to a release from the company, a national hiring event is taking place on Oct. 12 and 13. In Bristol, 25 positions are open throughout the store.

Hourly rates vary depending on the position, but the release listed several benefits for new hires:

Merchandise discounts;

Holiday and vacation pay;

Health, dental and life insurance programs for some members.

Interested candidates can visit the Bristol Bass Pro Shop from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the event and are encouraged to apply online in advance.