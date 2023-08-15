EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – A café and bakery based in Bristol, Virginia is expanding and giving students at Emory & Henry College another dining option.

A release from the college states Bear Necessiteas & Coffee plans to open its second location on Emory & Henry’s campus in September at 31025 Oxford Ave. The café will be between the Emory Mercantile and the post office.

Bear Necessiteas & Coffee began as a food truck before opening a Bristol location almost two years ago. The café will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, according to the college.

Some of the menu items include brioche French toast, breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, paninis, grilled cheeses and plenty of sides. The café also offers a selection of specialty coffees and teas, as well as some alcoholic options.

Bear Necessiteas & Coffee owner Roccoo Valluzzo said the college came forward with the opportunity, which included the building and kitchen.

“Moving to Emory & Henry is a huge step for us,” Valluzzo stated in the release. “We’re excited that Emory & Henry has invited us along as they grow and expand. We cannot wait to be on campus, serving students, staff, faculty and the community.”