Bristol Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Moonlite Drive-In in December

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Fans of the ballet will have the chance to enjoy a live performance of The Nutcracker at the Moonlite Drive-In this December.

According to a release from the Bristol Ballet, the company’s first on-screen production of The Nutcracker will be performed on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 for children and $20 for adults.

For ticket information, click here.

The release says the ballet reached out to the Barter Theatre about renting out the cinema for the production after they set precedent with live plays at the Moonlite.

The Bristol Ballet says the production is made possible with the help of The Barter Theatre, Blue Ridge Auto Group, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, Food City and Eastman Credit Union.

Back in the spring of 2020, the Bristol Ballet was forced to cancel its performance of Sleeping Beauty due to the strain of COVID-19.