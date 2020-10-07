‘Bristol Backs the Blue’ event canceled due to protest concerns, ‘potential for violence’

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An event to show support for law enforcement has been canceled due to concerns about protesters and the “potential for violence.”

The Bristol, Virginia Republican Committee announced Wednesday evening that it has canceled the Bristol VA/TN Backs the Blue Rally that was scheduled to take place Saturday at the Bristol sign on State Street.

The committee said it had learned of “regional groups, not associated with Bristol” that had planned to protest the event.

“We always hope that cooler heads will prevail so that the result is dialog, not destruction,” the committee stated in its announcement. “Because of the potential for violence, we have concluded that cancellation is the best course.”

While the committee said it supports the right of protesters to voice their views, it does not want to go forward with the event because the potential for violence could burden law enforcement.

“If we truly mean it when we say ‘Bristol Backs the Blue,’ that must mean we ensure that we are not knowingly putting our officers in situations that could turn violent,” the committee stated. “If we proceed with the event, it could be burdening our law enforcement officers, instead of giving them the support they deserve.”

The committee encouraged people to “back the blue by voting red” in the November election.