BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol community will have the opportunity to walk through a winter wonderland that will brighten the city’s Cumberland Square and Downtown Center from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2.

Believe in Bristol leaders announced Friday that the Christmas tree display, dubbed Winter Wonderland Christmas, will feature over 20 trees decorated by local businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals.

Those interested in participating can purchase up to three trees for $75-125 each by clicking here. The anchored live trees will range in size from 5-7 feet tall and already have lights strung around them. Additional lighting is not allowed.

Tree decorating will last from Nov. 22-26 from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Believe in Bristol will assign trees by Nov. 18. The lighting ceremony is set for Monday, Nov. 28.

For more information, click here.