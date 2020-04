BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With social distancing now the norm, it can be hard to celebrate life’s milestones.

But one Bristol family did what some families have decided to do in lieu of a birthday party: a birthday parade.

Around 15 families showed up to wish William Johnson a happy birthday on Thursday. He turned four years old.

It may not have been a birthday party, but William still got candy and presents for his special day.