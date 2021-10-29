Bringing laughs to Bristol: New comedy club celebrating grand opening Halloween weekend

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Once upon a time, the old post office in Bristol was just that, a post office. However, the new owners are looking to turn the property into a versatile entertainment venue with a focus on comedy.

‘LOL Comedy Corner Bar & Grill’ plans on serving up some laughs, unique drinks, and delicious bites in its grand opening Halloween weekend.

What was once a troubling time for new businesses is now a triumphant one as there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the pandemic and after a brief soft opening over the past few weeks, this will be their biggest show yet featuring comedians from all over. “We’re going to be bringing in a lot of national comedians and a lot of local comedians so everybody will get a chance to see some of their friends and some of the comedians that they see on TV,” said Co-Owner LOL Comedy Corner Bar & Grill, William Gray.

William and Sheekeara Gray are from Atlanta but have called Bristol home for almost the past decade. They have a history in opening comedy clubs back in Georgia and saw a need for it here in the Tri-Cities, especially post-COVID.

“Everyone was so sad and depressed during COVID and stuck inside, who doesn’t want to get out with friends and share some laughter?” said William Gray.

Sheekeara Gray said it’s something the area hasn’t really seen before and she sees tremendous potential for the property. “Having something indoors and something new, something that we don’t have already will be a good thing for Bristol. I think this could be one of the best event centers around because we’re not only a bar and grill and a sports bar, we’re like an event center because the main goal here is to incorporate a lot of different activities,” she said.

While the concept is new, the Gray family is keeping it simple and showcasing some of the building’s original features and architecture in their new business. Sheekeara said it’s important to preserve the past and share it with those future generations.

“The highlight of the building is the old bar from the Bristol train station downstairs. We wanted to keep just as much of the integrity of the building that we could,” she said.

While the downstairs sports bar is not yet complete, they estimate it will be completed before the end of the year. October 30 is their grand opening featuring Halloween festivities and an ‘Adult Halloween Ball’. Aside from comedy, the venue also plans to hold sip and paint events alongside yoga and mimosas and will also continue to serve food and drinks during their live shows.

The Halloween grand opening on Saturday will feature themed drinks and a costume contest with a $500 prize. William Gray is thankful for those who have already shown their support for their new business and hopes to welcome many new faces.

“We’re glad to be able to bring this to Bristol and hopefully it’s as warm and as inviting for everybody else like it’s been for us so far,” he said.

The Comedy Club is closed Monday and Tuesday but is open Wednesday through Sunday.